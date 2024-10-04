US Open: US500 Near Records on Stellar Jobs Data

The US jobs report exceeded expectations, with non-farm payrolls surging over 250k.

The unemployment rate declined for the second consecutive month to 4.1%.

Equities rebounded on a fresh recommendation, with Chinese ADRs recovering from Thursday's selloff.

Rivian shares tumbled as the company slashed its production forecast for the year.

US indices opened sharply higher, driven by a buoyant US jobs report that tempered recession fears. Non-farm payrolls surged 254k in September, while the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1%. This robust data points to potential strength in consumer spending and GDP growth in the third and fourth quarters, defying recent expectations of a slowdown.

The US500 is just 0.6% shy of its all-time highs set last week. Today's trading saw the index test the 5800 level, coinciding with a 113.0% Fibonacci retracement of the recent summer rally. Concurrently, bond yields have surged, as reflected in falling bond prices. If the uptrend persists, the next significant target is around 5900; support lies at 5725.

