CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US Open: US500 tests historic highs at the market open 🟢

15:19 25 June 2025

U.S. stock indices opened today near record levels. Investor enthusiasm continues to be fueled by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp drop in oil prices. At the time of publication, the US500 is up 0.25% to 6,150 points, while the US100 gains 0.45% to 22,500 points.

Risk appetite is also evident in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin rising 1.80% to $108,100. Meanwhile, falling energy prices have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates earlier this year, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach before any monetary policy decisions are made.

The strongest gains are seen among Big Tech companies. Optimism is more muted among smaller-cap stocks, as reflected in the accompanying infographic. The US2000 is down 0.50% today, confirming that a relatively small number of companies are driving the current rally.

US500

The US500 is testing historic highs around 6,160 points today. In just the last three sessions since the de-escalation of the Middle East conflict, the index has gained a total of 3.26%.

Company News

Reddit (RDDT.US) is up more than 5.20%, continuing its recent rebound. Analysts at Jefferies and Morgan Stanley gave positive assessments of rising user engagement and the platform’s monetization potential.

 

QXO Inc. (QXO.US) dips 6.1% after announcing a $2 billion equity offering, sparking speculation about possible acquisitions in the building materials sector.

 

FedEx (FDX.US) is down nearly 5% after reporting earnings below expectations, citing weak global momentum and margin pressure.

General Mills (GIS.US) is losing over 4.6% after the company reported a larger-than-expected drop in organic sales, especially in North America.

This content has been created by XTB S.A.

