US Open: US500 tests historic highs at the market open 🟢

U.S. stock indices opened today near record levels. Investor enthusiasm continues to be fueled by easing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a sharp drop in oil prices. At the time of publication, the US500 is up 0.25% to 6,150 points, while the US100 gains 0.45% to 22,500 points.

Risk appetite is also evident in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin rising 1.80% to $108,100. Meanwhile, falling energy prices have strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve may begin cutting interest rates earlier this year, although Fed Chair Jerome Powell emphasized a cautious, data-driven approach before any monetary policy decisions are made.

The strongest gains are seen among Big Tech companies. Optimism is more muted among smaller-cap stocks, as reflected in the accompanying infographic. The US2000 is down 0.50% today, confirming that a relatively small number of companies are driving the current rally.

US500

The US500 is testing historic highs around 6,160 points today. In just the last three sessions since the de-escalation of the Middle East conflict, the index has gained a total of 3.26%.

Company News

Reddit (RDDT.US) is up more than 5.20%, continuing its recent rebound. Analysts at Jefferies and Morgan Stanley gave positive assessments of rising user engagement and the platform’s monetization potential.

QXO Inc. (QXO.US) dips 6.1% after announcing a $2 billion equity offering, sparking speculation about possible acquisitions in the building materials sector.

FedEx (FDX.US) is down nearly 5% after reporting earnings below expectations, citing weak global momentum and margin pressure.

General Mills (GIS.US) is losing over 4.6% after the company reported a larger-than-expected drop in organic sales, especially in North America.