Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US OPEN: Wall Street downplays geopolitical risks; Tesla leads amid Mag7 companies.

15:37 23 June 2025

  • Widespread optimism on major US indices

  • Consumer goods stocks lead gains

  • Tesla outshines Mag7 stocks on robotaxi debut 

 

Wall Street opened a new week in the green, unbothered by the U.S. intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict. S&P500 leads gains for a moment (+0.6%), followed by Russell 2000 (+0.55%), Nasdaq (+0.5%) and DJIA (+0.35%).

The consumer goods stocks champion Monday’s trading, as they face relatively fewer geopolitical and tariff-related risks than their tech or healthcare counterparts. More-than-average optimism is also seen in the real estate sector, following the most recent economic data, pointing to an unexpected rebound of the home sales in May (+0.8% MoM vs -1.3% forecast).

The optimism is also supported by the relatively better performance of the PMIs compared to Europe. The data showed a continued growth in both services and manufacturing sectors in the U.S., though momentum slowed more than expected. Falling exports weighed on output, partially offset by inventory stockpiling due to tariff concerns. Tariffs also drove sharp price increases, especially in manufacturing. Domestic demand remained strong, supporting job creation and rising backlogs.

 

Volatility in S&P 500 sectors. Source: Bloomberg Finance LP

 

US100 (H1 timeframe)

Following a direct U.S. strike on Iran, the US100 index futures opened after the weekend with a significant gap down of around 200 points. However, the Nasdaq quickly recovered, closing the gap and surpassing the 21,845 level during the start of the European session. At the New York Stock Exchange open, the index plunged 100 points but just as quickly rebounded. The index broke above the 25-period exponential moving average (EMA), confirming its strength despite the geopolitical turbulence.

Source: xStation5

 

Company news:

  • Tesla Motors (TSLA.US) is rising today around 7%, buoyed by Elon Musk’s stealthy Austin robotaxi debut that relied on hand-picked influencers rather than a broad public launch. While the stock popped on optimism, real-world constraints—geofenced zones, inclement-weather limits—and fierce competition suggest that scalable, revenue-generating autonomy is still a long way off.

  • Fiserv (FISV.US) is up 3% after announcing plans to launch a stablecoin platform integrated with Solana and partnered with Circle and Paxos. While the initiative signals a bold move into tokenized payments and 24/7 settlement, the company faces the challenge of recovering from a 20% stock drop this year amid rising fintech competition.

  • Li Auto (LI.US) is gaining over 6.8% after CEO Li Xiang announced plans to launch a new electric SUV, the i6, this September. Targeting premium crossover buyers from brands like BMW and Audi, the move boosted Li Auto’s H-shares as well, which led Hang Seng Tech Index gains with a 5.5% rise.

  • Northern Trust (NTRS.US) jumped as much as 9% following reports that Bank of New York Mellon had approached the firm to discuss a potential merger. Analysts see strategic benefits for both sides, though concerns over deal price and 

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

25.06.2025
09:27

VIX decline extends as US indices rebound continue 📈

Futures on Volatility Index (VIX) extends a decline by 0.6% today as indices on Wall Street continue to rise amid de-escalation in the Middle East and...

 07:49

What next for the oil price?

Oil keeps on flowing Why oil price gains are limited The dollar index flirts with 1-year lows US stocks get a boost from Bitcoin Energy...

 07:19

Economic calendar: Second day of Powell's testimony 🏛️

Futures contracts indicate a higher opening for today's cash session in Europe  The geopolitical situation is calming down, at least temporarily  The...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app