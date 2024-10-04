Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

US payrolls surge in September

14:01 4 October 2024

US payrolls surge in September, as 50bp rate cut ruled out

US payrolls data surprised on the upside in September, rising by 254k, smashing expectations of a 150k rise. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, average hourly earnings increased to a 4% YoY rate and there was a 72k upwards revision to the previous two months’ payrolls numbers. This is a monster report that should give the Fed pause for thought when it comes to their next interest rate decision.  

Report supports a strong US economy

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

The detail of this report is worth noting. The monthly rise of 254k is significantly higher than the average monthly gain for the last 12 months, which is 203k. There were strong gains in employment for hospitality, healthcare, government, social care and in construction. Other sectors including oil and gas, mining, education and professional services saw little change in jobs last month. Thus, there is little sign of any weakness in the US labour market at the end of Q3.

Overall, this supports the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates by 50bps last month, as it is evidence of a soft economic landing for the US economy.  However, it clouds the future outlook for Fed rate cuts.

The market reaction

Immediately after this release, US Treasury yields have spiked higher, the 2-year Treasury yield is higher by 15bps. We have mentioned that on average over the last 12 months, the S&P 500 has reacted moderately positively to the NFP report. S&P 500 futures are pointing to a stronger open for US shares after a bruising week. The dollar has also spiked higher in the aftermath of this report, and it is stronger on a broad basis. GBP/USD has taken another hit after being in the firing line all week. GBP/USD fell below $1.31 immediately after the monster payrolls report. It is currently finding its feet around $1.31. Today’s data cements a bad week for the pound, it is one of the weakest currencies in the G10 FX space since the start of Q4 and it is Iower by nearly 2% vs. the USD so far this week, which is a huge move in FX terms. Gold is also sliding on this report, as it suggests that US recession risks are falling, and gold is currently trading around $2,640.

What next for the Fed?

The interest rate futures market had a large reaction to the NFP report, as expected, and we have seen expectations for a 50bp rate cut from the Fed scaled back further. Currently there is a 12% chance of a 50bp rate cut, a week ago this was nearly 60%.

The market still expects a 25bp cut, and there are still 74bps of rate cuts expected by the Fed by year end, which should be supportive of stocks and risk sentiment. However, the market has reduced the number of rate cuts that it expects from the Fed in the next 12 months. There are now just over 6 cuts expected, at one point there were more than 10 cuts expected. The yield curve has also steepened sharply, the 10-year - 2-year Treasury yield curve has steepened sharply. This is a sign that the bond market is positive about the outlook for the US economy. CPI is released next week, and it is expected to moderate towards the Fed’s 2% target rate. A strong employment situation in the US, coupled with moderating inflation is a goldilocks scenario for the US economy as we move towards Q4, and we think that this should be positive for equities, which have been hamstrung in recent days due to elevated levels of geopolitical risk aversion.

Overall, this payrolls report suggests that the US economy is strong, and at 254k, payrolls growth is at its highest level since March.  

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Written by

Kathleen Brooks

Back

Market News

04.10.2024
18:39

Daily Summary - Stellar US Job Market Data

US indices are experiencing significant upward pressure today, offsetting a portion of the losses from the beginning of the week. The US500 is now only...

 17:40

Spirit Airlines slump pushes airline stocks up 🛬

Spirit Airlines (SAVE.US) lost more than 25% today after reports of the company's potential inability to pay its debt. Thus, the company's stock...

 17:13

Tesla is up 2% as EU imposes new tariffs on cars from China

Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed...
More news
Xtb logo

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
test_cookie cc 1 March 2024
SESSID cc 9 September 2022
__hssc cc 1 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 1 March 2024
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-22576382-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
AnalyticsSyncHistory cc 8 October 2022
af_id cc 31 March 2025
afUserId cc 1 March 2026
af_id cc 1 March 2026
AF_SYNC cc 8 March 2024
__hstc cc 28 August 2024
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
muc_ads cc 7 September 2024
lang
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 28 August 2024

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description
personalization_id cc 7 September 2024
UserMatchHistory cc 8 October 2022
bcookie cc 8 September 2023
lidc cc 9 September 2022
lang
bscookie cc 8 September 2023
li_gc cc 7 March 2023

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator