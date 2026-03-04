US Raises Tariffs to 15%

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that the administration plans to implement a 15% global tariff later this week, replacing the current 10% rate. This decision follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that invalidated the previous tariff program, deeming it inconsistent with existing law. The new rate is temporary, with authorities expecting a return to prior levels within a few months as more durable tariff frameworks are developed.
The economic implications of this move are multifaceted. For consumers, the higher tariff could lead to an increase in the prices of imported goods, potentially adding short-term inflationary pressure. Companies operating within international supply chains may face higher costs for raw materials and components, forcing them to revise procurement strategies, change suppliers, or pass on costs to customers. Financial markets, particularly sectors closely linked to international trade, may react with increased volatility and uncertainty.
The tariff also carries significant political and geopolitical weight. It sends a clear signal that the U.S. is prepared to use available trade policy tools, even in the face of legal constraints, to maintain its competitive advantage. The new rate could accelerate the reorganization of global supply chains and prompt trade partners, including China and the European Union, to enter negotiations or consider retaliatory measures.
Looking more broadly, the introduction of the 15% tariff demonstrates that the U.S. administration is determined to protect its trade and political interests. Its decisions shape not only short-term economic conditions but also the global balance of power. Higher tariffs affect prices, corporate costs, financial market dynamics, and international relations, making them a central element of the United States’ economic and political strategy.
Daily summary: Indices and crypto decline amid rising oil prices 🚩 Gold and the US dollar move higher
Oil surges 11% amid escalating Middle-East conflict 📈VIX gains driven by fear on Wall Street
BREAKING: Iran signals Europe will be 'a legitimate target' if EU joins war
Bitcoin loses the momentum again 📉Ethereum slides 5%
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.