Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US Stock Peaks on Increasingly Shaky Foundations

18:56 4 July 2025

US indices hit new highs yesterday. Today's lack of trading sessions is causing a slight correction in futures contracts, although it's hard to speak of a clear sell-off. The main US indices remain just over 0.6% down. After the sell-off caused by "Liberation Day," US index quotes rebounded very strongly, recouping losses and reaching new highs. However, the euphoria of the US market has less and less to do with a fundamental improvement in the market situation.

Firstly, the S&P 500 index is being pushed up by a relatively smaller number of companies. Most sectors have performed worse than the broad index since April, with its gains primarily driven by the technology sector. Given the sentiment from 2024, this shouldn't be surprising. However, what might be alarming is that these new index highs are accompanied by over 3 times fewer companies hitting their all-time highs than during the previous index peak.

Secondly, the share of equities in household portfolios remains at a historically record high in 2025, which could pose an increasing challenge to maintaining demand from individual investors.

It's also worth looking at company earnings forecasts. Both estimated sales and EPS for the index for 2025 and 2026 remain over 3% lower than at the February peak. An even greater discrepancy is visible in the Russell 2000 index. It's worth remembering that risks the market has completely abandoned (i.e., higher tariffs and their impact on the US economy) are still on the horizon, which could affect company results.

Comparison of S&P 500 index valuation to projected EPS for 2025 (yellow line) and 2026 (blue line). Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

Comparison of Russell 2000 index valuation to projected EPS for 2025 (yellow line) and 2026 (blue line). Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

04.07.2025
19:13

Daily Summary: Tariff Concerns Weigh on Markets

Due to Independence Day, the US stock market remained closed today. Concerns about the future of tariff negotiations led to declines in US index...

 13:48

DE40: European Stocks Slide On Tariff Anxiety (04.07.2025)

European markets record sharp declines, as investors’ anxiety grows ahead of the looming tariff negotiation deadline. Donald Trump’s pledge...

 13:07

⬇️EU50 Slides Nearly 1% Amid Trade Tensions

European indices are experiencing declines today as anxieties mount over the potential re-imposition of high reciprocal tariffs by the United States on...
More news

Join over 1.6 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app