CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US100 caps early gains after EU diplomat's comments💡

17:28 23 July 2025

The US100 is limiting earlier gains because, according to one European Union diplomat, if the United States does not agree to impose 15% tariffs on imports from the EU, with exceptions for several key sectors, the EU will impose retaliatory tariffs worth €93 billion. The sectors covered by the exceptions would include aviation, spirits, and medical equipment. The EU is scheduled to vote on this proposal tomorrow, and trade talks remain unstable. The market is reacting with uncertainty, as a lack of agreement could lead to an escalation of overall trade tensions.

 

 

