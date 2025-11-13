US100 declines by over 1,4% 🚨📉

Despite the government's reopening, the markets are not showing optimism in today's session. NASDAQ100 futures are losing as much as 1.4%.
The main downward impulse on Wall Street is the change in expectations regarding the FED's interest rate path. The probability of a rate cut at the December meeting has already dropped to 50% from over 70% just a few weeks ago. Importantly, this is happening alongside the weakening of the dollar.
A secondary factor dampening investor sentiment is the EU's investigation into Google. The tech giant is losing as much as 3%, which is enough to exert downward pressure on the index single-handedly.
US100 (H1)
Source: xStation5
Wheat drops amid higher than expected WASDE report
Alibaba sell-off extends amid White House national security concerns📌
US Earnings Season Summary 🗽What the Latest FactSet Data Shows
3 markets to watch next week (14.11.2025)
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.