US100 down despite Nvidia's historic surge📉

U.S. government shutdown risk is holding back gains on Wall Street 🏛️
Investor sentiment across U.S. equities is mixed today, despite a record-breaking rally in Nvidia (NVDA.US), which became the first company in history to surpass $4.5 trillion in market capitalization, surging more than 2%. The U.S. technology sector is performing solidly; CoreWeave (CRWV.US) shares are up over 12% following reports that the company will provide computing power for Meta Platforms (META.US). On the other hand, Intel shares are down nearly 3%, likely due to profit-taking after recent gains.
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer warned that the United States is currently on track for a government shutdown. On the Kalshi prediction platform, participants are now pricing in an 80% probability of a shutdown after midnight on October 1. Initial gains triggered by the JOLTS data, Conference Board consumer confidence, and the Chicago Fed’s regional index have largely faded.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Download mobile app Download mobile app
Short-term concerns about a government shutdown, uncertainty around the timing of macroeconomic data releases (among other, still uncertain NFP reading this Friday), potential labor market issues, and the duration of any possible closure are all weighing on Wall Street. The US100 index is struggling to maintain gains, currently trading around 24,780 points, down 0.13%. At the same time, USDIDX futures are also down nearly 0.1%. Gold is benefiting from this uncertainty, poised to close out September with a gain of nearly 10%.
Source: xStation5
In recent days, Nvidia shares tested the 50-session exponential moving average (EMA50) near $175, rebounded, and are now trading at all-time highs above $186 per share.Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.