US100 falls almost 2% 🚩 Semiconductor stocks plunge as SanDisk tumbles 13%

Technology stocks unexpectedly came under heavy selling pressure during Thursday's afternoon session, with semiconductor companies leading the decline. Nvidia and TSMC are down nearly 2%, while Sandisk and Micron have fallen approximately 13% and 6.5%, respectively. Tesla is also under pressure, losing more than 8%, as a nearly 25% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries failed to sustain bullish sentiment. As a result, the Nasdaq 100 futures contract has unexpectedly dropped by more than 700 points, falling to around 29,500.

The weakness is particularly evident across the Big Tech sector, with Meta Platforms down nearly 4.5% , while electronic component suppliers, including Dell and Arm Holdings , are also posting notable losses.

sector, with down nearly , while electronic component suppliers, including and , are also posting notable losses. On the other hand, Apple is outperforming the broader technology sector, rising nearly 5%. Pharmaceutical, healthcare, and IT services companies are also showing relative strength, while defense stocks such as Lockheed Martin and RTX Corp. are trading higher.

Source: xStation 5

On the hourly chart, the RSI for the US100 has fallen to just below 30, signaling deeply oversold conditions. The index has also failed to sustain trading above both the 50-period and 200-period EMAs in recent sessions, suggesting that bullish momentum continues to weaken.

Source: xStation 5

The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM), which provides exposure to the memory semiconductor industry, is down nearly 20% during the shortened trading week after previously staging an exceptional rally. From its launch on April 2 to its peak in late June, the ETF had nearly tripled in value. Over the same period, Micron has fallen almost 15%, while Sandisk has plunged more than 20% in just two trading sessions.

Source: xStation 5