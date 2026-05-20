US100 gains 0.8% reversing the yesterday decline 📈

US futures are moving higher ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report, which the company will release after the Wall Street close and which could set the tone for the entire technology sector. Nasdaq 100 futures (US100) are rebounding more than 0.8%, as investors continue to believe that demand for AI infrastructure remains strong.
- Technology stocks are performing particularly well today, including Samsung, whose shares are up more than 5% during the European session. Semiconductor companies are also gaining ground, with AMD and Qualcomm rising between 3% and 4%.
- Wall Street ended Tuesday’s session lower, mainly due to weakness in technology stocks and rising Treasury yields. Markets remain concerned that persistent inflation could force the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates. Such a scenario could weigh on growth stocks, including companies tied to the AI theme.
- Nvidia still remains the dominant player in the AI market, although competition across the semiconductor sector is gradually intensifying.
- At the same time, tensions surrounding Iran continue to be a source of uncertainty after Donald Trump warned that military action could be possible in the coming days if no peace agreement is reached.
US100 chart (D1)
Source: xStation5
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