US100 gains as Iran signals readiness for discussing uranium enrichment limitations 📈

13:24 20 June 2025

According to Reuters, a Senior Iranian Official signalled that 'Iran is ready to discuss limitations on its uranium enrichment.' After that report, futures on US indices gain, while oil loses. The market see this as a sign of much lower odds for US army to join the Iran - Israel conflict, increasing chances for diplomatic solution.

 

Source: xStation5

