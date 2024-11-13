US100 loses 0.3%. Albemarle and Cava Group shares gains 📈

- US stock market sentiments are mixed today; US500 and US100 fluctuate around all-time highs
- US CPI in line with expectations; Fed Logan sees a cautious rate cuts in the future; actual Fed Fund Rate one step closer to neutral
- Fed Kashkarki sees a softer labour market conditions with Fed in a good position to support growth if needed
- 10-year treasury yields 'sticky' at 4.43% today; US dollar gains; Bitcoin-related stocks Coinbase and Microstrategy little changed despite Bitcoin surge above $92k
US100 (D1 interval)
Source: xStation5
Source: xStation5
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Overall sentiments on US stock market session today are mixed. Source: xStation5
US stock market news
- Amgen (AMGN.US) rises 4% after the drugmaker says its phase 1 study results on MariTide don’t suggest bone safety concern and don’t change its conviction.
- Coty (COTY.US) declines 2% after the beauty company was downgraded to hold from buy at TD Cowen, which noted limited near-term catalysts.
- CyberArk Software (CYBR.US) is up 7%, after the security software company reported third-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its full-year forecast.
- MARA Holdings (MARA.US) slips 4% after the Bitcoin mining company reported third-quarter revenue that missed expectations.
- Spire Global (SPIR.US) soars 27% after the space-based data and analytics company agreed to a sell its maritime business to Kpler for about $241 million. We can see also soaring today shares of Momentus (MTUS.US) and RocketLab (RKLAB.US)
- Cava Group (CAVA.US) jumps 17% after the Mediterranean restaurant chain increased its annual projections for comparable sales.
- The biggest US-based lithium miner and EV supplier, Albemarle (ALB.US) surges 7%, continuing the rebound as big lithium miner Liontown plans production cuts, potentially benefiting
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.