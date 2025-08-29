US100 loses 1.25% 📉

Semiconductor and software stocks sell-off pressures Wall Street 🗽

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (US100) are down more than 1%. Nvidia (NVDA.US) and Oracle (ORCL.US) are among the biggest decliners, dropping by -3% and -4% respectively. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM.US) and Broadcom (AVGO.US) are also under pressure, losing over 3%.

US economic data pointed to a solid increase in income and consumer spending. The PCE readings came in line with expectations, though service prices rose more than 3% YoY.

Today’s weakest sector is technology, particularly semiconductors and software, while the healthcare and energy sectors are performing relatively better.

US100 (H1 timeframe)

The US100 index is down over 1% on elevated volume, trading below both the EMA50 and EMA200 averages. On the daily timeframe, the RSI indicator has dropped to 31.

Source: xStation5