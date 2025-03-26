📉US100 tumbles 1.5%

Nasdaq loses momentum dragged down by 5.5% Nvidia sell-off and tariffs uncertainty 📉

The futures on Nasdaq 100 index (US100) slips almost 1.5% today, halting a three-day winning streak, as semiconductor giant Nvidia led technology shares lower following reports that China is implementing new restrictions that could significantly impact the chipmaker's business. Nvidia, one of the index's heaviest components, tumbled 5.5% and single-handedly accounted for a substantial portion of the day's losses. The US500 loses almost 0.9%, while US30 is only slightly down.

China's energy rules target Nvidia. US BigTech down

Nvidia shares sank to $115 per share by midday trading after the Financial Times reported that Beijing has introduced new energy efficiency requirements for data centers that would effectively bar the company's H20 chip from the Chinese market. The H20 processor, specifically designed to comply with existing U.S. export controls, reportedly fails to meet these stricter energy standards.

The development poses a significant threat to Nvidia's business in China, which accounts for approximately $17.1 billion in annual revenue - roughly 13% of the company's total sales. According to the FT, Chinese regulators are actively encouraging domestic tech companies to forgo Nvidia's processors in favor of alternatives that satisfy the new requirements.

The selloff extended beyond Nvidia to the entire "Magnificent Seven" group of tech giants, which collectively fell 1.5%. Tesla dropped 4.8%, extending its losses for 2025 to 32.1%, while other AI-related stocks including Arista Networks or Super Micro Computer (-7.3%) also declined significantly.

Also, Donald Trump plans to announce auto tariffs today (which was not scheduled in the agenda). This makes Wall Street even more uncertain as last weeks fueled speculation about potentially easing ‘trade wars’ and more balanced White House communication.

US100 (D1 Interval)

The Nasdaq 100, represented by US100, has broken below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, indicating that bulls failed to hold this support zone. Bears are now likely to target the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. To resume the uptrend, bulls must quickly reclaim the 20,340 level. The RSI is retesting 48.5, a level that previously acted as resistance, while forming a bullish divergence with a higher high. Meanwhile, the MACD is starting to narrow, signaling potential caution. Source: xStation

US100 (H1 interval)

On the hourly interval we can see that selling volume is very strong today, however since March 10, 2025 we saw a few other significant drops in the US100.

Source: xStation5