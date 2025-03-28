US100 tumbles 2% 📉

Inflation uncertainty drags down sentiments on Wall Street 📉VIX spikes 6%

Futures on CBOE VIX Index (VIX) surges almost 6% today, after US macro readings came in unfavorable for Wall Street. Firstly, Core PCE data came in higher (both MoM and YoY) than expected, with surging so-called Supercore PCE measure. Secondly, University of Michigan report final indicated to even higher than previous inflation expectations at 4.1% (previously 3.9%) for 5-year and 5% YoY for 1-year CPI ahead (previously 4.9%). All of that suggests that price pressure in the US economy will rise, making Fed even more hawkish, despite softer consumers data. US100 loses almost 2% while US500 slides 1.5%.

Source: xStation5

The US100 failed to rise above EMA200 (the red line) at 20,300 points, and we can see pressure indicating potential retest of the previous lows.

Source: xStation5

VIX rebound after reaching almost 1-month low earlier this week.

Source: xStation5

Shares of Meta Platforms, Tesla, Amazon and Alphabet are the worst BigTech performes today, while Nvidia slides 1.8%. Defensive sectors such as pharmaceuticals and health care providers outperform tech sectors.

Source: xStation5