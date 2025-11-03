US100: Wall Street's stronghold of growth❓

The beginning of the week on Wall Street is marked by a growing disparity between market segments. Nasdaq recorded gains thanks to strong demand for companies related to artificial intelligence. Amazon shares jumped 4% after announcing a partnership with OpenAI, and Nvidia and Micron Technology also gained value after a series of high-profile industry deals. At the same time, data center company Iren signed a multi-year $9.7 billion deal with Microsoft, giving the tech company access to Nvidia GB300 graphics processors. It is worth noting that technology companies benefit from high margins, global scale, and access to groundbreaking AI solutions, which continues to drive growth among a select group of leaders.

At the same time, broad market indices and industrial companies are lagging behind. Today, more than 400 companies in the S&P 500 are posting declines, and the Dow Jones index is already down nearly 0.8% in value. This deepens the trend of stratification, in which the performance and valuations of the entire market are increasingly dependent on a few technology giants. The poor performance of traditional companies, the high sensitivity of smaller companies to capital costs, and neutral consumer sentiment show that a possible correction in the AI group of companies could have a significant impact on the entire market. The results to be announced this week, including those of McDonald's and Palantir, will be a good opportunity to verify whether market sentiment reflects the real condition of the economy or continues to discount optimistic scenarios related to artificial intelligence.

The US100 and US2000 have been following completely opposite paths for nearly two weeks. Importantly, however, both instruments remain above the 50-day EMA. Source: xStation

Company results scheduled for this week. Source: XTB