US500 loses momentum 🗽Uranium Energy Corp loses 4% from historic highs

The US stock market is slightly weaker after the opening bell on Wall Street. The strongest stock market sector is oil & gas where we can see optimism driven by expected rate cuts, solid US macro data and rising oil prices. Tesla gains 2%, Amazon surges 1.6% while Nvidia and Broadcom are losing more than 1%.
US500 (H1 interval)
Futures on US500 drop today ahead of tomorrow Fed decision and uncertainty across the US economy. We can see much weaker sentiments across the low and mid-cap stocks from the US, with US2000 losing more than 0.5%.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
Uranium Energy Corp (D1 interval)
Looking on the UEC chart we can see that the company drops from historic high however since April lows the stock is still almost 300% higher, driven by global demand for nuclear energy, boosting uranium prices. Yesterday, the US informed that the country will boost uranium strategic stockpile, while sanctions on Russian uranium are still real. UEC as the major domestic producer will probably see much higher demand for its uranium and production capabilities. However, today we can see the profit-taking trend.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.