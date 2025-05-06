Read more
USDIDX slips 0.4% despite strong US Redbook department stores sales report 🗽

15:07 6 May 2025

Comparable sales in U.S. department stores increased by 6.9% year-over-year in the month ending May 3, up from a 6.1% rise in the previous month. Despite this strong reading and the likely decision by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at tomorrow's meeting, U.S. Dollar Index (USDIDX) futures are down nearly 0.4%. The index failed to hold above the 100 level, and the dollar is once again weakening against a basket of major currencies.

