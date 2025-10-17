VIX drops 10% amid Wall Street rebound attempt🗽

- VIX falls almost 10% amid US indices trying to recover losses
- CTAs may sell even more stocks if S&P 500 decline
- Fund managers have reduced cash and raised equity exposure
- VIX falls almost 10% amid US indices trying to recover losses
- CTAs may sell even more stocks if S&P 500 decline
- Fund managers have reduced cash and raised equity exposure
The VIX curve briefly inverted, meaning the near-term VIX was higher than futures — a sign traders see short-term uncertainty outweighing long-term risks.
-
Such inversions are rare and often coincide with market stress, but this one is described as mild, not panic-driven.
-
The VIX spot index jumped to around 24, the highest since the last tariff-driven sell-off in April, before stabilizing.
-
Analysts say this move shows that speculative excess has been flushed out, not that a crisis is brewing.
-
Susquehanna Group sees the inversion as a temporary reaction — traders expect turbulence but are not panicking.
-
Historically, most market bottoms happen during VIX backwardation, but those cases usually follow larger S&P 500 corrections (5%+) — unlike the mild pullback now.
-
Analysts caution that if the VIX fell back near 14, it would indicate dangerous complacency returning to the market.
-
Fund managers have reduced cash and raised equity exposure, which could limit buying power on future dips.
-
Commodity trading advisers (CTAs) have limited upside buying potential left, but could sell heavily (up to $46 billion) if the S&P 500 drops another few percent.
-
Overall sentiment: volatility likely to stay elevated, reflecting a market balancing optimism with caution after the tariff-related shock.
Source: xStation5
Netflix disappoints with Q3 2025 results. Shares drop over 5% in after-hours trading!
Daily summary: Markets on Hold Ahead of Netflix Earnings
OpenAI threatens Google’s dominance. Alphabet shares under pressure.
UnitedHealth Invests in AI. Stock Price on the Rise!
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.