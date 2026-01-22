VIX sell-off deepens amid rebound on Wall Street 📉

A wave of optimism on Wall Street is pushing CBOE VIX futures lower. Over the past 30 years, there have been only a handful of instances when the VIX surged by roughly 25% in a single session and then closed the following day about 15% lower. Historically, this pattern has tended to precede weaker performance in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 over the days that followed, particularly over a one-week horizon.
- Even so, equities are extending gains today as well. Hopes for easing tensions around Greenland, along with the decision to suspend an additional 10% tariff rate on eight EU countries, have calmed markets that had previously been pricing in the risk of an escalating trade war.
- From a dealer gamma perspective, yesterday’s key positive-gamma area for S&P 500 options was around 6,875, while the gamma flip level—where dealers are forced to “follow” the market and buy into strength - sat near 6,847.
- If the uptrend in equity indices holds, the VIX could retreat again toward the 16 area. Conversely, if sentiment reverses sharply and the US equity sell-off deepens, a retest of the 21 zone cannot be ruled out (the upper side of the price channel).
VIX index (H1 timeframe)
Source: xStation5
VIX index (H1 timeframe)
Looking at the VIX on a higher timeframe, we can see that sharp pullbacks have often preceded sudden volatility spikes.
Source: xStation5
Daily summary: Precious metals madness 🚨SILVER breaks through $101 and rises 5%❗
Cocoa crashes 7% 📉
Market overview: PMI shapes European markets🚨
Silver surged 40% in January moving toward $100 per ounce📈
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.