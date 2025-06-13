VIX spikes 5% on Israel - Iran military escalation 📈

An attack by Israeli forces on Iran’s nuclear facility in Natanz and other strategic targets triggered a 'risk-off' sentiment in global markets today. The escalation exerted downward pressure on U.S. equity indices and pushed oil prices higher, increasing demand for hedging. This, in turn, drove CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) futures to levels not seen since early May.
The VIX briefly surged to around 22 before retreating to approximately 21, though it remains nearly 5% higher on the day. Elevated volatility may persist, as Israel has indicated that further strikes are likely in the coming days, while Tehran has vowed a proportionate military response. Markets will closely monitor oil prices, which surged nearly 5.5% today.
Source: xStation5
