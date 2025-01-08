VIX surges 5% as stock market uncertainty rises 📈GOLD gains 0.6%

Falling sentiments on Wall Street support another upside move in CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) and GOLD, as markets 'prepare for the unknown' effect from Trump tariffs, rising yields and historically high stock market valuations. Demand for safe haven assets and mixed picture of recent macro readings from the US support gold, while sell-off on Wall Street drives VIX higher amid volatility hedging strategies

GOLD gains 0.6% today despite strong US dollar. At the same time US yields fell from 4.72% to 4.68% today, after Fed Waller remarks, who signalled that US inflation is on track to 2%, while inflationary effects from tariffs are not guaranteed. Source: xStation5 Start investing today or test a free demo Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app VIX surges another 5% today, as US500 loses 0.6%. As we can see below, previous upswings sometimes ended in 1:1 pattern. If this happens again, VIX may rise to appx. 19.2 or higher. Source: xStation5

