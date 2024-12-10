Walgreens Boots Alliance skyrocketed by 20% amid potential acquisition by Sycamore Partners 📌

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA.US) surged by over 20% following reports of advanced buyout discussions with private equity firm Sycamore Partners, sparking high volatility. The potential deal, which could finalize early next year, comes as Walgreens grapples with steep challenges in its pharmacy and retail operations, including plans to close 1,200 stores over three years. Once valued at over $100 billion, Walgreens' market capitalization has dwindled to $8 billion, with shares plummeting 89% from its peak in 2015.

The buyout marks a bold move for Sycamore, known for smaller retail deals, and could involve divesting parts of Walgreens or partnering to manage the acquisition. Walgreens' decade-long decline contrasts with its historic role as a major U.S. pharmacy chain with over 12,000 stores globally. Its competitor, CVS Health (CVS.US), has navigated similar pressures by diversifying into insurance and pharmacy-benefit management, a path Walgreens has yet to follow. If completed, the deal could significantly reshape the landscape of the retail pharmacy sector.

