Wall Street extends gains; US100 rebounds over 1% 📈

Sentiment at the end of the day in Europe and in the second phase of the Wall Street session is clearly improving. The US100 contract is already up more than 1%, while the US500 and US2000 are up 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. Today's gains are primarily driven by large-cap technology companies. Shares in companies such as Oracle, Palantir and Applovin are gaining between +7% and +15%. At the same time, Nvidia is up 3.5% and Broadcom 5.4%.
Source: xStation
The US100 changed its outlook in response to what was happening at the opening of Wall Street. The increases accelerated and currently managed to break through the 100-day EMA (purple curve), which has repeatedly been a key point of support for the upward trend on the chart. The longer the price remains above this barrier, the greater the chance of extending the overall upward trend.
Source: xStation
US OPEN: Blowout Payrolls Signal Slower Path for Rate Cuts?
US jobs data surprises to the upside, and boosts stocks and pushes back Fed rate cut expectations
BREAKING: US100 jumps amid stronger than expected US NFP report
Market wrap: Oil gains amid US - Iran tensions 📈 European indices muted before US NFP report
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.