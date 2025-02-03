Wall Street pressured by risk-off amid US tariffs📉US100 loses 1.9%; US2000 down 2.5%, Bitcoin defends $95k

The risk of a trade war between the U.S. and its main trading partners, such as Canada, Mexico, and China, is putting pressure on U.S. equities. The primary concern is the fear of a prolonged period of restrictive Federal Reserve policy, as tariffs could lead to higher inflation and increased inflation expectations.
According to Fed model estimates, the current tariff measures may raise the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index by 0.7 percentage points while weakening U.S. GDP by 1.2 percentage points in a baseline scenario - if the US trade partners will respond with the same tariffs. Such dynamics could increase pressure on U.S. consumers, reducing the likelihood of a soft landing.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Of course, uncertainties remain, and Trump’s announced tariffs could still serve as negotiation tools and may even be rolled back. However, following Canada’s retaliatory 25% tariffs, China has also announced that will provide countermeasures. The US500, US100, US30 and US2000 lose 1.5%, 1.8%, 1.3% and 2.5% respectively.
US100 (H1 interval)
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) are losing almost 2.2% and opened the week by a large bearish price gap. Levels between 20600 and 21000 are major support for bulls. Current US tariff rate will increase tomorrow from 3% to 10.7%.level. The US 2-year treasury yields are up almost 0.4 p.p, today, and US dollar (USDIDX) surges almost 1%.
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.