Wall Street sentiments mixed after the Fed 📌

US100 mixed on neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off 🗽
The futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains slightly as markets react to neutral Fed stance, Trump remarks and Alphabet sell-off driven by Apple focusing on AI search engine in Safari. However, US30 futures ar up 1%, and US500 gains almost 0.5%.
- Fed holds rates at 4.5% level. Fed chair Powell signals economic uncertainty and 'no hurry' to cut rates as long as influence from tariffs policy on the US economy and inflation remains uncertain. Powell commented also that the Fed will not make progress on goals this year if tariffs stay
- Alphabet stock is down more than 8% as Apple in the report signalled that Safari search saw less activity among rising popularity from AI-focused search engines; now the company will focus on AI functionality in Safari. What's even more important for stocks,
- Donald Trump commented that 145% tariffs on China are still on the table, and he is 'not looking on many tariffs exemptions'. However, markets somewhat ignore his stance, looking at it as on potential negotiating tactic.
US100 (D1)
The futures on Nasdaq 100 are up 0.2% today but still traded below EMA200 resistance zone (the red line) at 20183 points and weren't able to rise above that level. However, the final market reaction will be more clear after chair Powell will end the press conference.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.