Weak retail sales data from UK 🔎What's next for GBPUSD?

UK retail sales (YoY) came in at 0.0% versus expectations of 1.3% and the previous reading of 1.7%, pointing to a clear slowdown in consumer spending. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 1.3%, while the market had expected only a 0.6% decline. The previous reading showed a 0.7% increase.
- Core retail sales (MoM), excluding fuel, declined 0.4% compared to the expected 0.3% drop, after rising 0.2% previously. Meanwhile, core retail sales in annual terms fell 1.1%, whereas the consensus forecast had pointed to 1.7% growth, highlighting significantly weaker consumer demand in the UK economy.
GBPUSD (H1)
Looking at the GBPUSD chart, the market reaction remains relatively muted. Nevertheless, the “cable” is clearly struggling to maintain bullish momentum, while weak UK data is supporting the bearish case. We can also identify a potential symmetrical triangle formation - if the pair drops below 1.34, a downside breakout scenario could become increasingly likely, initially targeting support zones around 1.337 and 1.33. On the other hand, a move above 1.344 could reverse the current bearish momentum.
Source: xStation5
Hopes remain high for a US/ Iran deal, as stocks rally and bonds recover
Will Trump’s decision to send another 5,000 US troops to Poland support the Polish stock market?
Morning wrap (22.05.2026) Nasdaq climbs higher, supporting European and Asian stocks
Daily summary: Peace agreement draft lifts the market
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.