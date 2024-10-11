Read more
Wells Fargo Reports Q3 Profit Decline as Net Interest Income Falls Short of Estimates, beats EPS estimates 📈

12:20 11 October 2024

Wells Fargo (WFC.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session, revealing a decline in profit as the bank's interest income was squeezed by subdued loan demand and higher payments to depositors. The shares gained 2.8% in pre-market trading as it has beat the EPS estimates. Wells Fargo reported lower-than-expected Q3 results in key areas, including net interest income and revenue, although it beat estimates on metrics such as return on equity and provision for credit losses. The bank's net interest income dropped 11% to $11.69 billion, while total revenue reached $20.37 billion, slightly below analyst expectations. Wells Fargo's net income fell to $5.11 billion from $5.78 billion a year earlier, marking a challenging quarter for the bank as it continues to navigate regulatory constraints and a shifting interest rate environment. The implied one day move for the company based on historical data was 3.75%, with an average surprise of -5.79% below consensus for adjusted EPS. 

 

Highlights

  • Net income fell to $5.11 billion from $5.78 billion a year earlier
  • Net interest income dropped 11% to $11.69 billion, missing expectations
  • EPS decreased to $1.42 from $1.48 a year ago
  • Revenue reached $20.37 billion, slightly below estimates
  • Provision for credit losses lower than expected at $1.07 billion
 

Analyst estimates Source: Bloomberg

 

Wells Fargo Q3 2024 Results

  • Net income: $5.11 billion vs $5.78 billion a year earlier
  • Net interest income: $11.69 billion vs $11.88 billion expected (-11% YoY)
  • Revenue: $20.37 billion vs $20.41 billion expected
  • EPS (beat): $1.42 vs 1.28 expected and $1.48 a year earlier 
  • Total average loans: $910.3 billion
  • Total average deposits: $1.34 trillion vs $1.35 trillion expected

 

Other Key Metrics

  • Return on equity (beat): 11.7% vs 10.8% expected
  • Return on tangible common equity (beat): 13.9% vs 12.9% expected
  • Common equity Tier 1 ratio (beat): 11.3% vs 11.2% expected
  • Non-interest expenses: $13.07 billion vs $13.19 billion expected
  • Provision for credit losses: $1.07 billion vs $1.34 billion expected

 

Additional Notes

  • Wells Fargo's net interest income fell short of analyst expectations, primarily due to subdued loan demand and higher payments to depositors
  • The bank's interest income is expected to continue declining for the rest of 2024, following the Federal Reserve's recent interest rate cut
  • Wells Fargo is reportedly intensifying efforts to lift the $1.95 trillion asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve
  • The asset cap restricts the bank's ability to grow in key areas such as deposits and trading
  • In September, a U.S. banking regulator found Wells Fargo's safeguards against money laundering and other illegal transactions were inadequate
  • The bank still has eight regulatory consent orders to address
  • Loan demand has been subdued due to higher interest rates deterring commercial and consumer borrowers
  • Banks, including Wells Fargo, are facing increased competition for deposits, leading to higher payments to clients

 

 

Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Changing the language affects the change of regulator