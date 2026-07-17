What's next for Brent crude❓Traffic in the Strait of Hormuz at its lowest level in three weeks🚢

As of noon on Friday, the price of Brent crude has remained within a narrow range around $85.50 per barrel for the fourth consecutive trading session, fluctuating between 50- and 100 -day exponential moving averages, as investors weigh the impact of reduced tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz against the backdrop of a general lack of new factors driving the market.
Source: xStation
According to data collected by Bloomberg on vessel tracking, the number of confirmed ship crossings through the strait fell to eight on July 16, the lowest figure in three weeks. It was the fourth consecutive day on which traffic through this narrow passage—through which about one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil shipments typically pass—remained largely concentrated on the Iranian side of the strait, where seven of the eight recorded crossings took place.
Source: Bloomberg Financial L.P.
Another threat is also looming in the background. The risk of another disruption to shipping in the Red Sea has clearly increased with the escalation of the conflict between Iran and the United States. According to Reuters sources, Tehran reportedly asked the Yemeni Houthi movement to remain on standby to close the Bab al-Mandab Strait should the U.S. attack Iran’s energy infrastructure. In June, approximately 7.4 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum products passed through the strait daily, accounting for roughly 7 percent of global production. This volume has increased from about 4.2 million barrels per day in 2025, as some supplies from the region have been rerouted to routes bypassing the Strait of Hormuz (such as the “East-West” pipeline).
For now, the 50- and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMA) are acting as a magnet for the price, and the RSI at around 58 suggests that neither buyers nor sellers have enough confidence to force a breakout from the price range. However, a breakout in either direction could determine the trend in this commodity’s price in the coming days.
Netflix slumps, as SpaceX and chip stock sell off continues
📉 US100 loses 1.5%
EURUSD: Fed Pushback Keeps Dollar Supported Despite Softer Inflation Data
Economic calendar - Europe's Inflation and US Housing Market in Spotlight
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.