Wheat, corn and soybean futures under pressure after WASDE report 📉

Commodity markets saw modest declines following the latest USDA WASDE report, with soybeans, corn, and wheat all trading lower due to fund-driven and technical selling. While the report itself lacked major surprises, traders responded to adjustments in demand projections and shifting global trade flows. Futures on WHEAT, CORN and SOYBEAN lose more than 1% today.

While WASDE-driven movements were relatively muted, broader macroeconomic concerns and trade uncertainties added to market pressure. With upcoming USDA reports, South American weather developments, and shifting demand patterns, volatility remains on the table for grain and oilseed markets in the coming weeks. In effect, we can see also CME Group (CME.US) shares rising on that fact, and record hedging activity.

WHEAT pressured on higher supply and technical selling

Looking at the WHEAT technicals, we can see a potential 1:1 technical correction pattern, which may suggest easing selling pressure.

Source: xStation5

CORN prices lower amid no positive price-triggers

Source: xStation5

SOYBEAN slips as demand uncertainty weighs on traders

for the 2024/25 season, indicating softer demand expectations. Soybean oil declined, reflecting higher U.S. ending stocks, a reduction in biodiesel consumption, and weaker import expectations for canola oil from Canada amid ongoing trade tensions.

Now, traders await South American harvest activity, with Brazil’s supply update from CONAB due Thursday.

Source: xStation5