Read more
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

XTB Online Trading

White House announces tariff hike on China to 104%; indices erase gains 🔔✂️

17:49 8 April 2025

White House spokesperson Levitt stated that the U.S. has just imposed an additional 50% tariff on China, raising total tariffs to a record-high 104%. Additional trade restrictions are set to take effect tomorrow, April 9th.

This information aligns with yesterday's statements from Trump, when he threatened an extra 50% tariff on imports from China if Beijing did not withdraw the 34% retaliatory tariffs announced on Friday by the end of today. China has declared that it will "fight to the end," refusing to make concessions and signaling readiness to implement retaliatory measures. Yesterday, Trump also announced on the Truth Social platform the termination of trade talks with China and the cancellation of planned meetings. As a result, the White House has just announced the execution of these earlier threats and the implementation of record-high 104% tariffs on Chinese imports.

Start investing today or test a free demo

Open account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app

In reaction to this news, US100 and other futures representing Wall Street indices have lost value, clearly trimming the significant gains from earlier today.

US500 is falling toward the 200-period exponential moving average on the H1 timeframe. This level may serve as key support for today’s bullish momentum. Source: xStation

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.

Back

Market News

09.04.2025
15:43

EU Announces €21 Billion in Tariffs on US Goods as Trade War Escalates

The European Union approved retaliatory tariffs on €21 billion ($23.2 billion) of American goods in response to President Donald Trump's recent...

 15:32

BREAKING: OIL.WTI gains after EIA data

03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 2.553M; forecast 2.200M; previous 6.165M; EIA Weekly Distillates...

 15:01

BREAKING: US wholesale sales higher than expected

US Wholesale Sales MoM: 2.4% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous -1.3%) US Wholesale Inventories MoM Rev.: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)      
More news

Join over 1 Million investors from around the world

Start investing Download the app Download the app