🛢️WTI Crude Rises Over 2%

Oil prices are rallying by over $2\%$ today, pushing West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude towards the $59 per barrel level. This surge is linked to a potential agreement between the United States and India aimed at reducing Indian imports of Russian oil. Such a scenario would create a challenge for Russian crude in finding a market outlet, thereby increasing demand for oil from alternative destinations, specifically OPEC nations and the US.
Nonetheless, the market is facing a significant potential supply glut, evidenced by the largest volume of oil on the water since 2020. Currently, an estimated $1.3 billion barrels of crude are held in tankers, either moving or at anchor. According to projections from major institutions like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, the oil market should anticipate sustained oversupply into the coming year. JP Morgan suggests that maintaining a price floor of $48 per barrel will be crucial, as this level currently represents the break-even point for cash flow from oil extraction.
The leading indicator for oil, the crack spread (the differential between crude and petroleum product prices), remains at a relatively low level compared to recent months but is concurrently very high against historical standards. However, the 30 day forward spread suggests that a significant increase in US demand is unlikely in the immediate future.
