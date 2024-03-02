Read more
XTB Online Trading
XTB Brand Ambassador

Now money works for Zlatan, not Zlatan for money

Persistence, perseverance, the desire to constantly develop and achieve the best possible results - these are qualities that should characterize both a good athlete and a good investor.

Press release

Welcome Zlatan!

Zlatan Ibrahimović needs no introduction. He is widely considered one of the world's best strikers, known and respected for his unique technique and acrobatic volleys. Behind this captivating persona lies one of the greatest players of all time - a football icon who has scored over 570 goals. His social media profiles currently have over 120 million followers from around the world.

Cooperation with Zlatan Ibrahimović, a football icon, is a natural extension of XTB’s marketing strategy, bridging the world of professional athletes with the realm of investing and finance.

Zlatan's charisma, discipline, and energy perfectly align with XTB's essence, and I am thrilled to have him join XTB as our new global brand ambassador - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. - Zlatan has grown to be one of the best players in the world through hard work and devotion, and it is a similar journey that we have gone through during the last 20 years. We are truly excited about this partnership and we are sure that it will help us elevate our brand to a different level - added Arnaout.

The legendary player will be the face of XTB's marketing campaigns, endorsing a variety of investment products available on the XTB online platform and mobile app. In the fall of 2024, Zlatan will appear in advertisements introducing a new positioning, "Where your money works," aimed at distinguishing XTB's offerings from the competition. This will showcase our company’s focus on catering to individuals seeking to make their money work effectively, both actively and passively.

Trust

🏆 Brokerage of the year according to Invest Cuffs 2024

Open account Download the app
  • 1 milion+

    XTB Group Clients

  • 5 million+

    App downloads

  • 20+

    Years on the market with XTB Group

  • FSC

    Regulated by authorities

Offer

Invest your way

Stocks

More than 3000 assets from Europe and the United States

Find out more 

ETFs

More than 400 American and European

Find out more 

CFDs: Commodities, Indices

2300+ leveraged instruments

Find out more 
Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator