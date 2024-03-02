Zlatan Ibrahimović needs no introduction. He is widely considered one of the world's best strikers, known and respected for his unique technique and acrobatic volleys. Behind this captivating persona lies one of the greatest players of all time - a football icon who has scored over 570 goals. His social media profiles currently have over 120 million followers from around the world.

Cooperation with Zlatan Ibrahimović, a football icon, is a natural extension of XTB’s marketing strategy, bridging the world of professional athletes with the realm of investing and finance.



Zlatan's charisma, discipline, and energy perfectly align with XTB's essence, and I am thrilled to have him join XTB as our new global brand ambassador - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB. - Zlatan has grown to be one of the best players in the world through hard work and devotion, and it is a similar journey that we have gone through during the last 20 years. We are truly excited about this partnership and we are sure that it will help us elevate our brand to a different level - added Arnaout.



The legendary player will be the face of XTB's marketing campaigns, endorsing a variety of investment products available on the XTB online platform and mobile app. In the fall of 2024, Zlatan will appear in advertisements introducing a new positioning, "Where your money works," aimed at distinguishing XTB's offerings from the competition. This will showcase our company’s focus on catering to individuals seeking to make their money work effectively, both actively and passively.