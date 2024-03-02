Read more
XTB Online Trading
Passive Investing

Investment Plans - a smarter way to invest your savings

A new smartphone, apartment or maybe retirement? Whatever your goal is, Investment Plans can help you achieve it: conveniently, without complications and with a minimum amount of time spent.

Beginner-friendly solution

Intuitive interface will allow you to easily build your Plan, and invest specified amount, starting from 15 USD or account currency equivalent.

Automated payments

Top up your account regularly and invest automatically with Auto Invest. Simply select a specific amount, period, and deposit method and your funds will be systematically invested in ETFs of your choice, accordingly to the structure of your Plan.

Zero-commission investing

All your investments under the Plan are commission-free up to 100 000 EUR monthly turnover. Transaction above this limit will be charged with 0.2% commission (min. 10 EUR). If you invest in foreign ETFs a 0.5% currency conversion fee may apply.

Goals

Execute your Investment Plans

Regardless of what your goals are and how long your time horizon is, our solution will help you achieve them step by step.

Have your eyes set on next year's product launch? Start investing even small amounts, so you can afford to buy them as soon as they are released.

Are you planning your next vacation? Or maybe you dream of traveling around the world? Start building Plan for your desired trip today!

Build a relatively low-risk, diversified portfolio and invest regularly so you can enjoy a peaceful retirement.

You decide what is the purpose of your plan, how much you want to invest and for how long.

Exchange Traded Funds

Powered by 350+ ETFs

Designed for passive investing

An ETF is a fund listed on a stock exchange. It contain various instruments, eg. stocks, bonds or commodities, so that buying even one fund allows you to invest in a selected industry, index or region. This makes ETFs ideal instruments for stable, long-term investments.

Flexibility you are looking for

ETFs allows you to easily buy, sell and check the value of your investment whenever you want during the open market - exactly the same as in the case of shares.

Low management costs

ETFs are incomparably cheaper than classic funds that often charge many different fees (for management, profits, startup), which can amount to up to several percent of the investment value. In the case of an ETF, the only fee is for management and is rarely above 0.5%

Set up

Create a plan in no time

Build your portfolio based on over 350 ETFs, differing in composition, rate of return, or rating

You don't have to calculate anything - just set what percentage of your Plan's amount should be invested in each ETF.

You can start investing from as little as 15 USD or account currency equivalent with a range of deposit methods, including free and instant ones. Set up recurring payments that will regularly fund your Plan

Features

Why choose XTB Investment Plans?

Discover the unique features that make Investment Plans such a unique solution for passive investing

Simplicity

The intuitive interface of Investment Plans lets you easily build and manage a desired portfolio.
Diversity

Over 350 ETFs will give you exposure to a range of sectors and industries from different countries.
Accessibility

Thanks to the low entry treshold you can start creating your Plans from just 15 USD or account currency equivalent.
Transparency

Access essential details about your preferred ETFs, as rating, portfolio composition or performance over the years.
Flexibility

You can open and close your Plans at any time. Quick deposits and withdrawals, even on the same day, allow you to maintain full control over your money flow.
No overpaying

Investing in ETFs is commission-free with monthly turnover up to 100,000 EUR (then comm. 0.2%, min. 10 EUR).0.5% currency conversion cost may apply.
Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world
Changing the language affects the change of regulator