Read more
XTB Online Trading
4.7/5 on App Store
4.5/5 on Google Play

The centre of all your investments

Discover our modern and intuitive platform offering a variety of tools that will help you meet the challenges awaiting the financial markets

Try now
Try now

Download the app

Scan the QR code for mobile version

OR
Platform
Open account

Easy to use

Invest effortlessly with our user-friendly interface.

All markets in one place

Get the most out of global markets by having access to 6000+ instruments including stocks, ETFs and CFDs.

Daily market news

Keep your finger on the pulse by receiving the latest news through our push notifications.

Extensive knowledge base

Understand the market better by utilising hundreds of hours of online courses for every level of experience.

Various devices availability

Invest how you like, wherever you are. Our platform is available on desktop and mobile (iOS and Android).

Investment Plans

Discover a smarter way to invest passively in ETFs. The intuitive interface will allow you to easily build your own investment plan, and automatic payments will allow you to fund it regularly.

App

Discover mobile investing excellence

App Store 4.7
Google Play 4.5
Open account
Download the app
Position management

Keep your investments under control

Determine acceptable levels of possible loss and close positions automatically when a defined price is triggered.

Open account Download the app

Make profits and close investments automatically at the determined price without the need to continuously monitor the market.

Open account Download the app

Open positions automatically when the instrument reaches the price you set, without having to constantly watch charts.

 

Order execution happens in open market. It depends on liquidity, order matching and is not guaranteed at specified price.

Open account Download the app

Get to know all the details related to planned transaction thanks to the built-in calculator with automated currency exchange functionality.

Open account Download the app

See a broader picture of the market situation and find out how XTB clients position themselves on given instruments.

Open account Download the app
Convenience

Choose a seamless experience

Free account opening

Complete the process in 15 minutes without unnecessary formalities.

Easy deposits and withdrawals

Manage your funds as you want directly on the platform with free and instant methods.

Platform available in English

Choose a tool in English language with built-in dedicated Customer Support channels.

Xtb logo

Join over 1 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

We use cookies

By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.

This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.

Cookie name
Description
SERVERID
userBranchSymbol cc 2 March 2024
test_cookie cc 25 January 2024
adobe_unique_id cc 1 March 2025
__hssc cc 8 September 2022
SESSID cc 2 March 2024
__cf_bm cc 8 September 2022
intercom-id-iojaybix cc 26 November 2024
intercom-session-iojaybix cc 8 March 2024

We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.

Cookie name
Description
_gid cc 9 September 2022
_gat_UA-98728395-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gat_UA-121192761-1 cc 8 September 2022
_gcl_au cc 30 May 2024
_ga_CBPL72L2EC cc 1 March 2026
_ga cc 1 March 2026
__hstc cc 7 March 2023
__hssrc

This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.

Cookie name
Description
MUID cc 26 March 2025
_omappvp cc 11 February 2035
_omappvs cc 1 March 2024
_uetsid cc 2 March 2024
_uetvid cc 26 March 2025
_fbp cc 30 May 2024
fr cc 7 December 2022
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
_tt_enable_cookie cc 26 March 2025
_ttp cc 26 March 2025
hubspotutk cc 7 March 2023

Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.

Cookie name
Description

This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".

Change region and language
Country of residence
Language

Changing the language affects the change of regulator