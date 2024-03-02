Financial markets are a very complex topic, as they are influenced by various factors, such micro- and macroeconomic events, policies or social changes. You should start your trading experience with proper education about the concepts, assumptions and laws that govern the markets - you can start with the Knowledge base we have prepared for you. Once you have the proper knowledge you should open a demo account to get a feel for the market and practice your trading strategy before investing real money. Remember that you can never have to much knowledge and you should constantly educate yourself during your presence on the financial markets.