XTB INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (FSC)

35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor
Belize City, Belize, C.A
Check how to get there
sales_int@xtb.com
Account Opening
+357 257 25356
24/5 Chat Support
+48 222 739 976
As a Group, we are present in over a dozen countries around the world
Branch
XTB S.A. ORGANIZAČNÍ SLOŽKA
Boudníkova 2506/3
180 00 Praha 8-Libeň
Account Opening
+420 800 900 110
Office
+420 226 259 902
Office
+420 226 259 990
Marketing
+420 736 224 319
24/5 Chat Support
+420 228 884 063
Branch
XTB LIMITED
Pikioni 10, Épület: Highsight Rentals Ltd
3075, Limassol, Ciprus
Account Opening

+36 1 700 8713*

Office
+357 25724350
24/5 Chat Support

+36 1 700 8349*

*The Company does not have a physical presence in Hungary(HU). Hungarian(HU) telephone numbers are provided for clients’ convenience. The Company operates from Cyprus and Customer Support is provided by XTB SA - HQ in Poland.
Branch
XTB LIMITED
Büyükdere Caddesi No :193 193 Plaza Kat: 2
34394 Levent İstanbul
Office
+90 (212) 705 1000
Marketing
+90 (212) 705 1060
24/5 Chat Support
+90 (212) 705 1020
Branch
XTB S.A.
ul. Prosta 67
00-838 Warszawa
24/5 Chat Support
+39 0684009647
Office
+48 22 2019550
Account Opening
+39 0683464895
Marketing
+39 3513575182
Office
+39 3513133427
24/5 Chat Support
+39 3513014328
XTB clients will be contacted only and exclusively via email and telephone.
We do not use any other means of communication with our clients.
We invite you to contact sales.it@xtb.it in case of doubts or for further information.
.
Branch
XTB INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (FSC)
Av. Apoquindo 4501, Of 1604 - Las Condes
Santiago, Chile
Mexico
+52 5541708767
Colombia
+57 6015800534
Brasil
+55 1142103750
Argentina
+54 1151685731
Chile
+56 232629600
Peru
+51 80056360
Branch
XTB LIMITED
Pikioni 10, Building: Highsight Rentals Ltd
3075, Limassol, Cyprus
Account Opening
+357 25725351
Office
+357 25724350
24/5 Chat Support
+357 25725352
Branch
XTB S.A.
ul. Prosta 67
00-838 Warszawa
Account Opening
+48 22 201 95 70
Office
+48 22 201 95 50
24/5 Chat Support
+48 22 273 99 60
24/5 Chat Support

Chat

Marketing
marketing@xtb.pl
Contact for media
+ 48 666 891 149
Branch
XTB INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (FSC)
35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor
Belize City, Belize, C.A
Account Opening
+357 257 25356
24/5 Chat Support
+48 222 739 976
Branch
XTB S.A. GERMAN BRANCH
Joachimsthaler Straße 10
10719 Berlin
Account Opening
+49 (0) 30 3149 4490
24/5 Chat Support
+49 (0) 30 3149 4490
Branch
XTB International em colaboração com Finvest DTVM
35 Barrack Road
Belize City, C.A.

FINVEST DTVM

Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 2355 e 2369 - 15º andar
São Paulo/SP - Brasil
Account Opening
+55 1142103750
Branch
XTB S.A. SUCURSAL EM PORTUGAL
Praça Duque de Saldanha
Edíficio Atrium Saldanha, Piso 9 Fração B
1050-094 Lisboa
Account Opening
+351 211 222 980
Office
+351 211 222 980
Branch
XTB S.A. ORGANIZAČNÁ ZLOŽKA
Mlynské Nivy 5
821 09 Bratislava
Account Opening
+421 800 900 110
Office
+421 220 512 540
Office
+421 220 512 550
Marketing
+420 226 259 975
24/5 Chat Support
+421 233 006 951
Branch
XTB S.A. VARSOVIA SUCURSALA BUCURESTI
Sucursala Bucuresti Bulevardul Eroilor, nr. 18, sector 5
Bucuresti, Romania
Account Opening
+40 31 425 54 92
Office
+40 31 425 54 90
24/5 Chat Support
+40 31 425 54 93
Marketing
+40 749 103 000
Branch
XTB S.A. SUCCURSALE FRANÇAISE
20 avenue André Prothin
92927 Paris La Défense Cedex, France
Office
+33 1 53 89 20 10
Marketing
+33 1 53 89 60 30
24/5 Chat Support
+33 1 53 89 63 30
Account Opening
+33 1 53 89 60 30
Branch
XTB S.A. SUCURSAL EN ESPAÑA
Edificio Iberia Mart I Calle Pedro Teixeira 8, 6ª Planta
28020-Madrid
Office
+34 915 706 705
Marketing

+34 915 706 705 Extensión 3 marketing@xtb.es

24/5 Chat Support

+34 915 706 705 Extensión 2 support@xtb.es

Account Opening

+34 915 706 705 Extensión 1 sales@xtb.es

Contact for media
comunicacion@xtb.es
Branch
XTB LIMITED
Level 9, One Canada Square
Canary Wharf, E14 5AA, London
United Kingdom
Account Opening
+44 2036953085
Office
+44 2036953085
24/5 Chat Support
+44 2036953086
Marketing
+44 2036953087
Branch
XTB INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (FSC)
35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor
Belize City, Belize, C.A
Account Opening
+66 6 0002 4059
24/5 Chat Support
+66 2 026 1622
Branch
XTB INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (FSC)
35 Barrack Road, 3rd Floor
Belize City, Belize, C.A
Account Opening
+84 2873067998
24/5 Chat Support
+84 2873003301
Branch
XTB MENA LIMITED (عربي)
Unit 1204, Index Tower, Happiness Street
Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, 482081, United Arab Emirates
Office
+971 43768200
Marketing
+971 43768201
24/5 Chat Support
+971 43768202
Branch
XTB MENA LIMITED (English)
Unit 1204, Index Tower, Happiness Street
Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, 482081, United Arab Emirates
Office
+971 43768200
Marketing
+971 43768201
24/5 Chat Support
+971 43768202
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

Changing the language affects the change of regulator