Fees

Account opening and maintenance

Account opening and maintenance

Free for all active clients, regardless of account balance
Free

Deposits

Some deposit methods may involve additional fees charged by payment providers (XTB does not charge any fees)
Free

Minimum deposit

No minimum deposit

Withdrawals

Above 50 USD
Free
Investment conditions

Stocks and ETFs investing commission

For monthly turnover up to 100 000 EUR (after that 0.2% min.10 EUR)
Free

Minimum investment value on stocks

10 USD

Instrument Specification

Currency conversion fee

0.5%

Investing platform availability

Mobile, Desktop, Tablet

At XTB, enjoy zero comission: No swap fees for keeping trades overnight. Swap free accounts are available for specific periods and not all products . For a complete list please see Specification table

Instrument specification
See the full table of fees
The Full table of Fees and Commissions (Portuguese)
from 16.12.2023
The Full table of Fees and Commissions
from 16.12.2023
The Full table of Fees and Commissions
from 06.11.2023
See the full table of fees
Payments

Deposits

Top up your account in USD

Card payments must be made from a card issued in the client's name.

Fees by your bank may apply
Instant deposit methods available
USD
No fees

Paying in another currency?

Top up your account in USD

Transfers must be made from a bank account in the client's name.

Fees by your bank may apply
Instant deposit methods available
USD
No fees

Paying in another currency?

Top up your account in USD

Choose from a range of online payments, including free ones.

Fees by your bank may apply
Instant deposit methods available
USD Skrill
2%
USD Neteller
1%

Paying in another currency?

Security

Your investments in the right place

We work closely with supervisory authorities and our measures align with FSC Belize regulations. We are a part of brokerage group trusted by over 1 000 000 investors worldwide.

Segregated Funds

Client's money is kept in a separate bank account from the company funds.

FSC

Regulated by authorities -FSC Belize

Instruments

Discover over 5900 trading possibilities

The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits

