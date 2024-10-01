Daily summary: USDJPY surges 1.8% as US dollar gains 🗽Mixed sentiments on Wall Street; oil prices drop
Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Wednesday's session on European stock markets ended in a mixed mood. Germany's DAX closed the session nearly 0.33% lower, while France's...
Federal Reserve member Thomas Barkin commented US economy and monetary policy today. Here are the higlights: Fed cut rates are to recalibrate to...
Shares of insurance company Humana (HUM.US) are losing 15% today, after the company indicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission that its ratings...
Wheat (WHEAT) on Chicago's CBOT commodity exchange is gaining nearly 2.5% today. Precipitation in Rostov-on-Don, Russia's key winter wheat-producing...
OIL.WTI loses as OPEC+ agreed to ease production cuts in December, according to WSJ reports. Also, OPEC informed that the organization works with Russia,...
EIA Crude Oil Inventories (in barrels): 3.889M (Forecast -1.43M, Previous -4.471M) Gasoline Inventories: 1.119M (Forecast 0.2M, Previous -1.538M) EIA...
WTI crude oil broke above local highs set in the second half of September today and is breaking above $72 per barrel, after Israel vowed to retaliate against...
US ADP Report came in 143k vs 125k and 99k previously Stronger than expected private US labor market job change supported US dollar, pressuring EURUSD. Source:...
Nike (NKE.US) loses almost 7% in today pre-market as investors felt disappointment due to Q1 2024/2025 revenue miss, and withdrawing full year guidance....
New Japanese Prime Minister, Ishiba commented the country's monetary policy expressing that the Japan 'is not in the environment for an additional...
Today at 13:15 BST, we will see the private report on employment change in the United States. The ADP report has recently given a slightly greater predictive...
The Hang Seng Index has experienced a dramatic surge today, jumping 8% to reach a 22-month high of 22,450. This marks the sixth consecutive day of gains,...
Today's economic calendar is packed with significant data releases and central bank speeches, particularly from Europe. Key highlights include Spanish...
Asian stocks rallied, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng surging over9% as markets reacted positively to China's stimulus announcements. Mainland Chinese...
Israel decided to make a ground military operation in southern Lebanon, and the troop attacks were to target Hezbollah positions. Despite this...
According to IDF, missiles were launched from Iran into Israel; all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel. OIL...