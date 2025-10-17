3 markets to watch next week - (17.10.2025)

Crypto markets suffered record liquidations of $20B following Trump’s tariff remarks. Bitcoin has dropped 17% from its October highs and could test the $100,000 support — a crucial zone for both bulls and bears.

The metal surged over 8% , smashing through $4,100–$4,300 levels on geopolitical fears and rate-cut expectations. After such a steep rise, traders are watching for possible short-term consolidation.

The past week was marked by mounting global tensions — from renewed U.S.–China trade frictions that triggered a massive liquidation across the crypto market, to record-breaking gains in precious metals driven by demand for safe-haven assets. The small-cap index on Wall Street struggled amid banking-sector concerns and broader market volatility. In this climate of uncertainty — intensified by the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and tariff threats — three key assets deserve special attention in the coming week: US2000, Bitcoin, and gold.

US2000

The small-cap sector is more sensitive to any economic disruptions, particularly those within the banking industry — which was precisely the cause of last week’s selloff. The wave of declines was sparked by announcements from several major institutions about the need to write off loans granted to clients accused of fraud. Zions Bank Corp reported a $50 million write-off. Regional banks will also publish quarterly results this week.

Moreover, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the long-delayed CPI report is expected to be released on Friday despite the ongoing U.S. government shutdown. The publication of September’s inflation data could significantly impact both the U.S. equity market and the dollar.

Gold

Gold continues its parabolic rally, surging an impressive +8% last week. The metal broke through several key levels, including $4,100, $4,200, and $4,300 per ounce. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty, escalating trade tensions with China, and the ongoing U.S. government shutdown are all fueling capital inflows into the metal. After such spectacular gains, it’s advisable to closely monitor gold prices in the coming days.

Bitcoin

The cryptocurrency market has just experienced the largest leveraged-position liquidation in its history. A week ago Friday, total liquidations exceeded $20 billion following Trump’s tariff escalation. Bitcoin has already fallen 17% from its early-October highs and may test support around $100,000. Regardless of direction, the current levels are critical for both bulls and bears — making Bitcoin one of the most important assets to watch in the days ahead.