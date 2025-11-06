Read more
12:02 PM · 6 November 2025

BREAKING: Bank of England holds rates unchanged

BoE decided to hold interest rates unchanged at 4% level.

Voting results: 5 members voted to keep rates unchanged, while 4 voted in favor of a 25 basis point cut, compared with expectations of a 6–3 split. Breeden, Ramsden, Dhingra, and Taylor voted for the rate cut. The previous vote result was 7–2. GBPUSD pair loses after the decision, falling below EMA50 on hourly interval.

 

Source: xStation5

