BREAKING: British GDP slightly higher than expected 📈 GBPUSD ticks up

07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data:
GDP (Q1): actual 0.7% QoQ; forecast 0.6% QoQ; previous 0.1% QoQ;
GDP (Q1): actual 1.3% YoY; forecast 1.2% YoY; previous 1.5% YoY;
GDP: actual 0.2% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.5% MoM;
GDP: actual 1.1% YoY; forecast 1.0% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Industrial Production for March:
Industrial Production: actual -0.7% MoM; forecast -0.6% MoM; previous 1.7% MoM;
Industrial Production: actual -0.7% YoY; forecast -0.9% YoY; previous 0.4% YoY;
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Balance of Tade Data for March:
Trade Balance: forecast -19.10B; previous -20.81B;
Trade Balance Non-EU: previous -8.58B;
The pound gained slightly in value against the U.S. dollar, but the overall report does not appear to change the economic backdrop in the context of potential Bank of England decisions. Hence, the reaction on the currency pair has been moderate.
Source: xStation5