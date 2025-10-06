Read more
10:00 AM · 6 October 2025

BREAKING: EU Retail Sales In Line with Expectations

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • EU Retail Sales in Line with Forecasts
  • Minor Revision to Previous Reading

Key Data:

  • Retail sales for August (m/m): 0.1% (forecast 0.1%; previous -0.4%)
  • Retail sales for August (y/y): 1% (previous 2.1%)

In August, retail sales in the European Union increased by 0.1% month-on-month, seasonally adjusted, in line with economists' expectations. This is an improvement compared to July, when sales declined by 0.4%. On a year-on-year basis, retail sales grew by 1%, indicating a slowdown in consumption growth across EU countries compared to August of the previous year.

Following the release of the data, the euro weakened against the dollar, reflecting the market’s negative reaction to the consumption outlook in the Eurozone.

 

Source: xStation5

9 October 2025, 11:26 AM

Chinese Gambit: Raw Materials as a Weapon in the Tech War
8 October 2025, 3:19 PM

US OPEN: Wall Street not afraid of Shutdown 📈💲
8 October 2025, 9:57 AM

Chart of the day: EURUSD (08.10.2025)
8 October 2025, 7:25 AM

NZDUSD at 6-month lows after unexpected RBNZ rate cut ✂️

Join over 1 700 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits