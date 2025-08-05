Read more

BREAKING: Eurozone services PMI misses expectations but rises month-on-month 📌

9:04 AM 5 August 2025

08:15 AM BST, Spain - PMI Data for July:

  • HCOB Spain Services PMI: actual 55.1; forecast 52.6; previous 51.9;

08:45 AM BST, Italy - PMI Data for July:

  • HCOB Italy Composite PMI: actual 51.5; previous 51.1;
  • HCOB Italy Services PMI: actual 52.3; forecast 52.5; previous 52.1;

08:50 AM BST, France - PMI Data for July:

  • HCOB France Composite PMI: actual 48.6; forecast 49.6; previous 49.2;
  • HCOB France Services PMI: actual 48.5; forecast 49.7; previous 49.6;

08:55 AM BST, Germany - PMI Data for July:

  • HCOB Germany Composite PMI: actual 50.6; forecast 50.3; previous 50.4;
  • HCOB Germany Services PMI: actual 50.6; forecast 50.1; previous 49.7;

09:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - PMI Data for July:

  • HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI: actual 50.9; forecast 51.0; previous 52.0;
  • HCOB Eurozone Services PMI: actual 51.0; forecast 51.2; previous 50.5;

Eurozone business activity showed slight improvement in July, with the composite PMI at 50.9 (just below the 51.0 preliminary reading), signaling modest growth. While Spain and Italy led the gains and Germany returned to expansion, France remained the weak link, with its services sector contracting further amid political and fiscal uncertainty. Employment continued rising, but declining productivity raises concerns about the sector's overall health.

