BREAKING: Eurozone's PPI below estimates

10:02 AM 5 June 2025

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Producer Price Inflation index for June:

  • YoY: 0.7%,  forecast 1.2%, previosuly 1.9%

  • MoM: -2,2%, forecast -1.8%, previosuly -1.6%

 

June’s wholesale inflation came in well below expectations, highlighting the intensifying disinflationary pressures in the Eurozone. However, EURUSD remains range-bound, as traders focus more on the upcoming ECB policy decision and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.

 

 

