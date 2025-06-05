BREAKING: Eurozone's PPI below estimates

10:00 AM BST, Euro Zone - Producer Price Inflation index for June:
-
YoY: 0.7%, forecast 1.2%, previosuly 1.9%
-
MoM: -2,2%, forecast -1.8%, previosuly -1.6%
June’s wholesale inflation came in well below expectations, highlighting the intensifying disinflationary pressures in the Eurozone. However, EURUSD remains range-bound, as traders focus more on the upcoming ECB policy decision and the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report.
Source: xStation5