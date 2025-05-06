BREAKING: EURUSD gains after lower US trade balance data 📌

01:30 PM BST, United States - Balance of Tade Data for March:
- Trade Balance: actual -140.50B; forecast -136.80B; previous -123.20B;
- Imports: actual 419.00B; previous 401.10B;
- Exports: actual 278.50B; previous 278.50B;
The tariff effect is currently showing the opposite of what was intended. American companies stockpiled imports in March, resulting in the largest monthly trade deficit in history.
