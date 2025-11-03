Read more
3:01 PM · 3 November 2025

BREAKING: EURUSD gains after US ISM data 💡

Key takeaways
EUR/USD
Forex
-
-
Key takeaways
  • EURUSD gains after ISM data publication

03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for October:

  • ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 46.0; previous 45.3;

  • ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 49.4; previous 48.9;

  • ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 49.4; previous 49.1;

  • ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 58.0; forecast 62.4; previous 61.9;

ISM data from the US is mixed. However, the euro is gaining against the dollar because the price sub-index clearly missed expectations with a lower reading, thus increasing the chances of rapid interest rate cuts by the Fed.
 

 

d

6 November 2025, 7:23 PM

Daily summary: Optimism on Wall Street eases again🗽US Dollar drops from recent highs
6 November 2025, 6:48 PM

Coffee futures drop as huge Brazilian shipping to Europe eases supply concerns
6 November 2025, 6:36 PM

Cocoa falls 3% amid improving crops in West Africa
6 November 2025, 6:12 PM

Crypto decline amid weak sentiments on Wall Street 📉

Join over 2 000 000 XTB Group Clients from around the world

Start trading Download the app Download the app
The financial instruments we offer, especially CFDs, can be highly risky. Fractional Shares (FS) is an acquired from XTB fiduciary right to fractional parts of stocks and ETFs. FS are not a separate financial instrument. The limited corporate rights are associated with FS.
This page was not created for investors residing in Brazil. This brokerage is not authorized by the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) or the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB). The content of this page should not be characterized as an investment offer in Brazil or for investors residing in that country.
Losses can exceed deposits