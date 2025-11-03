BREAKING: EURUSD gains after US ISM data 💡

- EURUSD gains after ISM data publication
03:00 PM BST, United States - ISM Data for October:
ISM Manufacturing Employment: actual 46.0; previous 45.3;
ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index: actual 49.4; previous 48.9;
ISM Manufacturing PMI: actual 48.7; forecast 49.4; previous 49.1;
ISM Manufacturing Prices: actual 58.0; forecast 62.4; previous 61.9;
ISM data from the US is mixed. However, the euro is gaining against the dollar because the price sub-index clearly missed expectations with a lower reading, thus increasing the chances of rapid interest rate cuts by the Fed.
