BREAKING: EURUSD muted after French and German inflation data 📌

07:00 BST, Germany – May inflation data:
-
HICP in Germany (year-on-year): actual 2.1%; forecast 2.1%; previous 2.2%
-
HICP in Germany (month-on-month): actual 0.2%; forecast 0.2%; previous 0.5%
07:45 BST, France – May inflation data:
-
HICP in France (month-on-month): actual -0.2%; forecast -0.2%; previous 0.7%
-
HICP in France (year-on-year): actual 0.6%; forecast 0.6%; previous 0.9%
Source: xStation5