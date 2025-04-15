BREAKING: EURUSD muted after lower German ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Economic Sentiment for April:
- actual -14; forecast 10; previous 51.6;
10:00 AM GMT, Germany - German ZEW Current Conditions for April:
- actual -81.2; forecast -86.9; previous -87.6;
The German ZEW Economic Sentiment came in lower than expected. However, the decline in Current Conditions was smaller than forecast and dropped to -81.2 points. EURUSD remains muted following the publication, as investors focus on possible EU-US negotiations.